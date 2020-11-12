DIY nail polish pumpkins

It's The Real Housecats of Salt Lake City! When it comes to being catty, these felines take the prize. Adopt any adult cat (six months and older) for free November 12-15. All cat adoption surveys received during this time qualify for the promotion. More here.

Today we meet Mr. Monopoly, who's currently in an awesome foster home with wonderful foster mom, Amber. Mr. Monopoly is a gentleman with a wealth of love to give. He is around 5 years old, and an indoor cat. He coexists well with this foster mom's senior cats. She thinks he'd probably prefer to have more playful siblings. He’s not as familiar with dog,s but he’s a laid-back guy so he can probably adjust. Other cats or human kids are no problem.

With these winter storms are coming, Mr. Monopoly is the perfect furry friend to cuddle up with! He loves curling up next to his humans. He also has a playful side, loves tunnels and keeping his hunting skills sharp by chasing down that elusive little red dot.