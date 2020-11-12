DIY nail polish pumpkins

Halloween is over, but pumpkins carry over through Thanksgiving! We try out a DIY that will decorate your pumpkins perfectly to go with your centerpiece on your turkey day table. All you need is a bowl of warm water, white pumpkins, and nail polish!

Don’t want to waste your good polish? Snatch up the colors you like at the dollar store. We show you how to drizzle in the colors, dip your pumpkins, and how beautiful they look when they come out. Hint, blues and purples work best! Rumor has it you can even do this to a white pair of sneakers!

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

