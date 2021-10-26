Surae and Nicea are joined by Surae’s kids to demonstrate DIY marbleized pumpkins. This is a creative Halloween activity that’s different than just carving pumpkins. They decorated mini pumpkins with spray paint, which gives them that marbleized look.

While it seems messy, there are ways to keep it clean by wearing gloves and having paper towels on hand. The colors they used were rose gold, silver, white, and green so it’s a great opportunity to make them personalized and your own.

The first step is to fill a bowl with water and spray paint the color you want into it, be sure to add a good amount of paint so it sticks. You can even swirl it up to create designs, then dip the pumpkin in the bowl. If it doesn’t turn out exactly how you want it’s easy to fix it by directly spray painting the pumpkin or re-dipping it in the bowl.

To see how theirs turned out, be sure to watch the video above!