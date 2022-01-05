DIY kits to make your own wooden decor

Today on GTU we had a special guest join us all the way from Wyoming. Tanisha Day, owner of Chic Day Wood, makes handmade home decor items and DIY kits.

Three years ago Day started making custom shirts and vinyl signs and it has since grown into what it is today. Chic Day Wood is your local shop to get handmade wooden products and fun DIY projects. She also hosts classes and paint parties. At the end of the summer, she hopes to have opened a storefront for all the fun.

She showcased the following products:

Her grandfathers handwriting made into a sign Utah Mountain Scene (great for Airbnb’s )19×24 Mountain scene with sunset, lake, and moss mountains. 37×17 Coffee Gnomes Round Tiered tray with kits Ladder style tiered tray Engraved Cutting Board with Family Recipe Blanket Ladder Seasonal Greenery Wagon Sets State Sign Easter Tags Welcome-ish State Ornaments – great for missionaries Truck sign with interchangeable inserts Mountain scene with road leading up to mountains 18×24

Chic Day Wood is offering GTU viewers 20% off website items and her Etsy shop. The sale will last through January 31st.

Business website: www.chicdaywood.com

Etsy: ChicDayWood

Instagram: @Chic Day Wood

Facebook: @Chic Day Wood