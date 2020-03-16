DIY kid games to combat COVID-19 cabin fever

Joy Gingrich, TacoTime Franchisee joined Good Things Utah to showcase their new fish tacos! They're filled with ocean cod, shredded cheese, cabbage, and salsa Fresca topped with creamy cilantro lime sauce.

For over 60 years, TacoTime has been cooking the authentic Mexican food that the entire family loves. Every dish is full of fresh, authentic homemade flavor that makes it taste so good. They use only the freshest ingredients in their delicious, handcrafted products. Their tortilla chips, salsa, and taco shells are made fresh every morning, in every TacoTime kitchen, no matter what. TacoTime takes pride in using fresh, quality ingredients and their world-famous Crisp Burritos are hand-rolled and made fresh to order.