DIY kid games to combat COVID-19 cabin fever

Moms and dads, caregivers alike, create these simple DIY kid games at home to combat Coronavirus cabin fever. Here are some ideas for you with items you probably have in your home.
- Ball Pit: blow up an inflatable kiddie pool and fill it with balls. You could even add a kid-sized slide. It can be a blast.
- Pom Pom Sorting: Use clothespins to move pop poms to the cup that matches the color of the pom pom ball. This can help develop fine motor skills and can be a bit relaxing and fun.
- Stain Glass Window: Use a sticky cling plastic wrap and put it on a window. Cut up squares of tissue paper that sticks on the plastic wrap without glue. Let the art work begin!
- Crayon Push Activity: Get an empty oatmeal container. Punch holes and kids slide the crayons into the holes. This is another good activity for fine motor skills.
- Paper Plate Tic Tac Toe: Outline the game with tape on the floor. Color paper plates for the X’s and O’s. Fun, fun, fun!
- Cotton Ball Painting: Attach cotton balls to clothespins and dip them into the paint and paint away! Then you can just throw away the cotton balls and not worry about paint brushes.
- Racing Pom Pom Balls: With the same pom poms you can get at the dollar store you can race with them. Great for the competitive kids. Tape a track on the floor and have kids blow pom pom balls around the track with a straw.
- Pillow Sumo: Kids wear a big t-shirt and stuff them with couch pillows in them and GO! Caution though, make sure you move the coffee table out of the way.