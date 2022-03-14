Known for her creative mind and exquisite costumes, Meg Bentley joined us to share another fun DIY project for St. Patrick’s Day. Sit back, turn on your favorite show, and hopefully find joy at the end of this DIY rainbow project.

What you will need:

Yarn

Pool noodles 3-4

Wooden Skewers

Hot glue (optional)

Pom Pom (optional for “clouds”) or tassels

Scissors

Something round to create shape

While this project might take you some time, Meg believes that taking time to create is good for the soul. After covering the pool noodles in different colored yarn, use wire to bend them into an arch and hot glue them together to create the arches of your rainbow.

You can scale this craft to any size and it adds the perfect touch of magic for St Patty’s Day! Meg is running a giveaway on her Instagram where one lucky winner will receive all the supplies needed to make their very own rainbow.

IG: megzyb1010

YouTube: Eggs with Meg