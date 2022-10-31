SALT LAKE CITY, UT Let’s make Halloween as budget friendly with DIY-ing your family’s costumes. Meg Bentley was here to give us some tips and the best way to make last-minute budget friendly costumes. This can be for you and your family. The best way to save money is to use what you already have and then if you need to buy accessories you will have saved money. Another tip is to take your old clothes and change them up so that they fit the costume. Like using old shoes and repainting them and adding jewels and other things. For more ideas and to get to know the amazing Meg Bentley check out her Instagram.

Instagram: Megzyb1010