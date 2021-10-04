DIY Halloween costumes for the whole family

Rose Storey Usenova brought the whole family on set today to show viewers Halloween costumes you can make yourself this year! Her husband, Sharif Usenov, daughter Lola, and dog Bear were dressed as the cast from Jurassic Park. Lola and bear were dressed as the dinosaurs and Ucee and Rose were the park rangers.

Rose recommends making your own costumes instead of buying them this year. She says it’s been a fun activity for her family which makes the costumes that much more special.

She also showcased two other DIY Halloween costume ideas: the Piñata and cotton candy. They can both be made with materials you have around your house including old clothes, amazon boxes, and pillow stuffing.

Rose shares several other DIY ideas on her Blog and Instagram so be sure and check her out for more DIY inspiration.