SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) The Grand America window displays are back, and Jonnie Hartman showed us an inside scoop to having some of the incredible decorations in your own home. Keep your decorations for the holidays classy and quirky with this cloud craft.

The Grand America is showcasing traditions on holidays from around the globe. Each window is decorated using hand-crafted artistry from a team of local Utah artists.

To do this craft, you will need the following:

Poly/batting ( fluff)

Paper lanterns

Hot glue gun

Led lights

Wooden dowels

String

1. Open the paper lantern and put it together

2. Using hot glue, squiggle some glue onto the outside of the lantern

3. Place a small portion of fluff onto the glue and roll the wooden dowel over it

4. Repeat until the surface is covered

5. Add LED lights or twinkle lights to the inside of the lantern for effect.

6. Tie string to the top of the lantern and hang from the ceiling.

Be sure to stop by the Grand America window display to see this beautiful, free display over the holidays.

Instagram: @jonniehartmanart

@thegrandamerica