DIY Floral Arrangement with Kara of Pick-up Floral

Kara Larsen, owner and floral designer of Pick-Up floral joined us in our backyard today to teach us how to make a gorgeous floral arrangement using household items! Perfect to brighten up your space and bring a smile to your face while we’re all spending more time inside.

Kara has been a florist for seven years! She’s had the opportunity to be part of many special and important events such as weddings, school dances, family events, baby and bridal showers, funerals, and more. She tells us flowers always brighten everyone’s day, and what a better way to be happy during these uncertain days!



Many brides may have previously imagined a different wedding, now due to the circumstances Kara wants to help each bride achieve their individual dreams. Maybe brides are now rethinking large receptions, but intimate ceremonies can be just as wonderful.



Items used to create your own arrangement:

1. Mason Jar

2. Water Pitcher/Watering Can

3. Glass Bottles/Wine Bottles

4. Rain Boots

5. Tea Cups, Decorative Bowls, & Cups



Pick-Floral is offering special discounts for anyone who wants to book a wedding or other special event within the next two weeks!



Contact Kara of Pick-up Floral at pickupfloral@gmail.com through instagram at @pickup_floral or give her a call at 801-609-4434