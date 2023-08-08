SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — It’s the festival that’s been running for 15 years and promises to have fans coming back year after year. It’s Craft Lake City’s DIY Festival Presented By Harmons happening August 11 – 13. Angela H. Brown, Executive Director was joined by Ava Egan, Kid Row Exhibitor, to share all about it.

Craft Lake City aims to promote and highlight local artisans, musicians, food vendors, makers and STEM exhibitors. This is the 6th year of showcasing youth artisan entrepreneurs in the Kid Row Sponsored by Utah Afterschool Network! Ava Egan shared about her experience as a youth artisan involved with DIY Fest while showcasing her talents.

The DIY Fest is coming up THIS WEEKEND (Aug. 11 – 13) at the Utah State Fairpark, and showcases everything the Utah arts community has to offer. It’s made for locals, by locals, celebrating everything local.

Be sure and purchase tickets in advance to receive a discount. For more information visit: craftlakecity.com/diy-festival-2023 and @craftlakecity on all social channels