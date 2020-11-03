Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Natashia McLean, owner and blogger of Canary Jane Blog showed us a lovely DIY dried leaf wreath, perfect for this time of year. It’s a simple way to decorate a wreath for fall and winter using leaves and stems from your own neighborhood. Grab free or discounted printables from Natashia’s blog, and make it a thankful craft!

-Go on a walk and grab some natural tree branches or pine stems

-Using a wreath form or grapevine wreath, arrange the stems working in a triangle around the wreath

-Spray the wreath with hair spray

-Let dry for at least 15 minutes

– Print out thankful printable or Christmas to make it a thankful or jolly wreath

