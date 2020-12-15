DIY Dollar Store Decorations

YouTuber Meg Bentley of Eggs With Meg stopped by to spread holiday cheer in her festive costume, with her awesome ideas! We got Meg for not just one but two segments on how to find the best DIY holiday decor from the dollar store! Check her out on IG: @Megzyb1010 Youtube: Eggs With Meg

Meg shares inexpensive ways to decorate with dollar store items. How to re-purpose dollar store items and make them into Christmas decor projects. We see how mop covers make the fluffiest most fun fake snow, examples of acrylic ornament bubble bath snowman toilet topper, a simple sponge to make brick, and more!

Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

