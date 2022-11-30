SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Looking for a fun and festive activity you can do with the kiddos that will also put you in the holiday spirit? Look no further! GTU host Surae Chinn came accross this easy and fun TikTok hack to make DIY ornaments. The three GTU hosts showed how it gets done.

To make it, all you do is grab a 9-ounce clear plastic cup and get some permanent markers and start coloring on the bottom and the sides! The more color you add, the more colorful your ornament is. Darker is recommended as it shows before. The ladies love how this kept the kiddos busy and Nicea DeGering mentioned how her favorite ornaments are the homemade ornaments her daughters made when they were little.

Place the cups on a cookie sheet and broil for 20 seconds. You can keep the oven open and watch the magic happen. Part of the fun is watching how it happens. They should be flat and shaped like a cookie. The center and bottom of the cup is what holds up and the design will melt. When ready and cooled, punch a hole in the ornament and put a string around it.