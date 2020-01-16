DIY Chalkboard Calendar

Miranda Webster, with She Builder, stopped by our studio to show us their quick, easy, and cute DIY calendar. This chalkboard art will warm up any space and keep your mind organized when it comes to balancing your families busy schedule.

All you need is:

1- 24″ x 24″ sheet of plywood

1- 1″ x 3″ board of wood cut into the following pieces

2 pieces measuring 24.5″

2 pieces measuring 19″

Kreg Jig

Power drill

8- 1.25″ pocket hole screws

4- wood screws

Wood glue

Hardware to hang

Paint and or stain

Chalkboard paint

Paint pen

Chalk

How to:

Add 2 pocket holes to each end of your 19″ boards Assemble the frame with wood glue and pocket hole screws. Stain and or paint your frame. Paint your plywood with chalkboard paint. Secure plywood to back of frame with wood screws. Add hardware for hanging. Personalize your chalkboard. If making a calendar, I suggest using a paint pen (not chalk) to create your lines.

That’s it! Piece of cake! We’d love to see your DIY calendars. Make sure to tag us! #shebuilderdiy #gtu

Follow Shebuilder on Instagram and Facebook or head to www.shebuilder.com for more information.