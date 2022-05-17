If you’re looking for a fun summer craft and activity, Surae and her children have got you covered with their simple and fun DIY butterfly art!

What you’ll need:

Colored paper

Different sized pom-poms

Pink or any color paint

White paint

Paintbrushes

Toilet paper rolls

How to create it:

Using your colored paper of choice and paint of choice, dip the end of your toilet paper and roll it into the paint. Slightly squeeze the roll to create a wing shape and press it on the paper four times to create your wings, dabbing the roll in paint as needed. When this is dry, use your paintbrush or sponge brush to use the white paint to fill in the circles you just created. Using dried grass, weeds, or wheat for the antenna, place three different-sized pom-poms in the middle of the wings to create your summery butterfly!