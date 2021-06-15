Dixie State University students react to new name recommendation

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – A name recommendation committee meeting in St. George voted 11-3 Monday morning to put forward Utah Polytechnic State University as the next name for the university. A new name for Dixie State University not only would send a message the university is inclusive, it would spotlight its unique role as a polytechnic university that is also open enrollment, university officials say.
- Plus, why do dogs always love YOUR favorite spot on the couch or bed? The cute explanation: The resting place of their human companion represents safety and security to a dog, who still operates on a pack mentality drilled into it from their ancestors. By plopping themselves into a cushion you recently occupied—which probably has your scent—the dog feels like all is well in the world.
- And this is such a sweet story, a man in Michigan has landed the job of his dreams working at Costco after his daughter’s Twitter thread went viral last month. Rebecca Mix wrote this: “my dad has been laid off due to covid and now that he’s vaccinated he’s itching to go back to work, so i told him i’d help him with his resume. i asked him where he wants to work, and he said, SO earnestly, ‘costco seems like a nice place’ i’m gonna cry lol.” We’ll tell you what happened next!
- Finally, the Girl Scouts have an unusual problem this year: 15 million boxes of unsold cookies. The 109-year-old organization says the coronavirus — not thinner demand for Thin Mints — is the main culprit. As the pandemic wore into the spring selling season, many troops nixed their traditional cookie booths for safety reasons. So what happens to the cookies? Join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a fun second hour of GTU!
