Divorce through the eyes of a child

11-year old Ellie talked about the impact divorce has on her young life. She sat down with her mother Ashlynn Allen Mitchell who is a podcaster and on Instagram @mamabear.fitness and Surae and Nicea. Ellie says it’s hard when your parents get divorced but know that it has nothing to do with her. She says ‘I look at the bright side’ and think that it’s the best for them and probably the best for her. She says it’s hard and it’s their choice.

Surae was so impressed by Ellie’s bravery to talk about her situation originally on a live instagram feed and brought Ellie and her mom, Ashylnn, on today’s show. It gave Surae strength to share her personal situation on getting a divorce