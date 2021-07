SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - You may have seen more headlines recently regarding the topic of monopolies, which Investopedia defines as when a company and its product offerings dominate a particular sector or industry. The term is also often used to describe an entity that has total or near-total control of a market. The pandemic further pushed the gap for small businesses, who are unable to compete with corporate giants.

According to AP Business Writer Marcy Gordon, experts and lawmakers reported the four biggest airlines control about 65 percent of U.S. passenger traffic, five giant healthcare insurers control an estimated 45 percent of the market, pharmaceuticals are dominated by three major companies, the top four banks control about 44 percent of the market, the so-called Big Five book publishers control some 80 percent of the U.S. book market, and Google alone accounts for about 90 percent of web searches worldwide. Four companies are estimated to control 80 percent of U.S. meat-packing and the top four brewers and importers control about 76 percent of the U.S. beer market.