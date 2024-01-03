- Good Things Utah had only been around for a handful of years back then. We loved chatting, scrapbooking and recipes in the GTU kitchen. The year was 2004 and our chefs were stay-at-home moms or pros. They contributed recipes and we put them in a cookbook. Today Nicea DeGering and her daughter Kate (home from college) tackled Trish Nord’s Chicken Enchilada Soup with a couple of updated twists and turns. Here is the original recipe:
- 1 Chicken Enchilada Soup Mix
- 1 cup shredded chicken
- 1 can diced tomatoes and chilies
- 1 cup milk
- 4 cups water
- Tortilla chips (optional)
- Sour cream (optional)
- Avocado (optional)
- In a 2-quart stockpot, combine all ingredients. Bring to rolling boil on medium-high heat, then reduce heat and simmer 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. If you like, top individual servings with tortilla chips, shredded cheese, sour cream and/or diced avocados.
Diving into our 2004 GTU cookbook with Kate DeGering to make Chicken Enchilada Soup
by: Nicea DeGering
