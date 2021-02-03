Bryan Benard, Holland & Hart Employment Law Partner joined us to talk increasing diversity and inclusion in the workplace. He says, “certainly our country has had a tumultuous year on race relations, and there has been a lot of lip service of wanting to improve things. What I think we are starting to see now is that companies are doing more than just issuing statements, they are trying to effectuate real change through programs and policies to improve diversity and inclusion.

He continues, “I have a very personal example. In our employment group at my firm, we’ve always had over 50% women and diverse lawyers. The perspectives we can provide to our clients is just better since we see problems from different viewpoints, can foresee risks, and we can also better relate to the employees our clients are dealing with. Our services are just better because we bring diversity of background and thought, and business are starting to see that has financial benefits. Our clients are increasingly requiring that we staff their matters with diverse teams.”

