Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — On Friday, September 29, at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper, Optum Utah will be hosting a free Senior Health Fair, open to all area senior citizens and their immediate families.

Our health needs evolve throughout our lives, but, according to Dr. Chad Bittner, Optum’s Chief Medical Officer, that process can accelerate the older we get. It can be difficult to keep up and get all the information we need to continue living a healthy, happy, independent life.

That’s why events like the Senior Health Fair are so important. It’s an opportunity for aging adults to come together and learn a whole host of helpful information about their health.

Some of the resources available include:

Doc talks – Hear directly from medical professionals on healthy aging strategies, then stick around for a Q&A session

Patient experience sessions – Determining the health care options that work best for your particular needs is one of the most important decisions you can make. But how do you know what to look for in different providers? In these patient experience sessions, you’ll learn the right questions to ask, plan features to look for, and more.

Optum Community Center resources where you can learn more about the free classes and activities at three centers throughout the region.

CPR demonstrations from Optum partners, the American Heart Association.

Licensed, independent insurance agents will also be on-hand to answer Medicare coverage-related questions

Also: Once you’re finished checking out the health fair, Dr. Bittner says to be sure to stick around and enjoy all the Aquarium has to offer – no additional ticket purchases required!

Learn more, and click here to pre-register to secure your spot!

*Sponsored by Optum