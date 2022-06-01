Summer reading is back and Marissa Hodges from the Salt Lake County Library joined us today to tell us all about it!

This year’s summer reading theme is “oceans of possibilities” and is open to readers of all ages and all reading abilities, Hodges said. Participants can win prizes for completion of the summer reading challenge including tickets to Utah’s Hoggle Zoo, Salt Lake County pools, Tracy Aviary and more. With hundreds of thousands of participants joining the Salt Lake County Library’s summer reading, participants find themselves having fun reading and learning at the same time.

Hodges said that participants of summer reading programs have been shown by scholarly literature to have higher test scores, feel more engaged over the summer, and help students stay educated while school is out. The benefits are great for adults too, with Hodges explaining that literature also shows that summer reading is a great way to form connections with their kids.

The summer reading program isn’t just reading though, as Hodges explained. The summer reading program is comprised of five elements including reading, creating, learning, playing and connecting. Anything that meets one of these elements counts toward the summer reading program, she said.

Those interested in signing up for the Salt Lake County Library summer reading programs can register at the thecountylibrary.org/summer or you can attend a summer reading kickoff party at the Daybreak, Holladay, Kearns, or Sandy locations on Saturday from 11 AM to 2 PM.