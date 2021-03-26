Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Reva Cook, LCSW was in studio today with a topic that had us all ears…ditch the pressure to be a fun mom! Have you even found yourself saying or thinking, “I’m just not a fun mom, and I feel really bad about that”? Reva tells us expectations about mothering get mixed up in this, there’s a lot of self-judgment and shame.

So what can we do if we feel this way? Examine some of our big assumptions about this.

WHAT and WHY

What is your idea of “fun” exactly? How do you know you aren’t “fun”?

Where do these ideas come from? Are they true? Helpful?

Why does this matter to you? What are you hoping will happen if you are a fun mom? Have realistic goals and expectations.

BE TRUE TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY

What do I enjoy doing with my kids?

When am I happiest with my kids?

What is your kid’s idea of fun with you?

Being more aware of what “is” fun for you and your family allows you to seize moments or opportunities more naturally.

Bring your family into the “fun” planning if you decide to make changes.

You are only one member of your family- this doesn’t need to be all on you.

BE KIND TO YOU

Don’t make this idea of “fun mom” more important than it really is.

It’s much more important that your kid’s basic needs for food, shelter, clothing, attention are met. Nobody ever died from lack of fun.

There may be times in your life when the basics take all you got.

That’s OK.

Ditch the “FUN MOM” pressure.

You do not need to be the mom someone else is.

You only need to be the mom YOU are.

That’s enough.

Work with Reva at www.thehealinggroup.com contact reva@thehealinggroup.com IG @revacooklcsw