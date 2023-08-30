OGDEN, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Prepare to be captivated by the harmonious melodies of North Front Sound at their upcoming event from September 21st to 23rd, 2023. The District Barbershop Competition will be hosted by North Front Sound at the historic Egyptian Theater in Ogden.

Led by Glen Merrell and accompanied by talented members including Bruce Nakae, John Lee Roring, and Eric Miller, North Front Sound is set to delight audiences. The festivities kick off with a performance by international sensation The Newfangled Four, fresh from their 6th place win in the global competition. Following this musical treat, North Front Sound will take the stage for the Rocky Mountain District of the Barbershop Harmony Society’s fall competition.

As a non-profit 501c3 organization, they’re not just singers; they’re doctors, dentists, therapists, contractors, and community members united by their passion for improving lives through music.

Visit their website at https://northfrontsound.com/ for ticket information.