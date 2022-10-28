- On Good Things Utah this morning – Disney’s new short film “Reflect” promotes body positivity and a healthy self-image through the main character, Bianca, its first plus-sized heroine. The film started streaming on Disney+ Sept. 14 and is Episode Seven of Season Two in Short Circuit, a series on experimental films. In the opening scene, Bianca is in an empty dance studio happily and confidently practicing by herself before class starts and others walk into the room. She then becomes uncomfortable because she’s the only one who’s plus-sized and her instructor’s feedback of “tight tummy, long neck” makes the room disappear until it’s only Bianca in front of a broken mirror of hundreds of reflections of herself. The short was introduced by its director, Hillary Bradfield, a Disney Animation story artist who’s behind “Frozen 2 and “Encanto.” She said she wanted to tell this story because, “I feel like I’m a very body positive person in principle. But when it’s on a personal level, it’s a lot harder to be body positive.” Bradfield said she specifically chose the setting of a dance studio because mirrors are required to master the movements and she wanted Bianca somewhere “she has to look at herself and she doesn’t want to.”
- Plus, your severe PMS symptoms may actually be a sign of premenstrual dysphoric disorder or PMDD. For people who menstruate, the hormonal shifts caused by their period can extend well beyond just the 5 to 7 days spent bleeding. The average menstrual cycle takes 29 days to complete, meaning people spend the majority of the month moving through the phases of menstruation. The four phases include menstruation (when you actually shed the lining of the uterus and bleed), the follicular phase (when estrogen levels rise and the ovaries produce a mature follicle), ovulation (when the egg is released), and the final luteal phase (when progesterone is released or stopped depending on pregnancy). Needless to say, there’s a lot going on in the body to make your period happen. During the time before menstruation, many people experience premenstrual symptoms (PMS) — like irritability, fatigue, and changes in sleep. But some may also experience premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a severe form of PMS. PMDD can disrupt a person’s quality of life, and in some cases, cause depression and suicidal thoughts. Only a medical profession can diagnose you with PMDD and come up with an appropriate treatment plan, but severe PMS symptoms could be a sign of PMDD.
- and finally, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, who married in 2009, plan to file for divorce on Friday, a source with direct knowledge told CNN. They will mutually petition for dissolution of marriage in Florida, according to the source. CNN has previously reported that Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his wife, Bündchen, a fashion model, had hired divorce attorneys and had been dealing with “marital issues,” according to a source close to the couple. The two, have been “living separately,” a source close to Bündchen told CNN in September.
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
