The Magic Happens Parade: Disneyland’s first new daytime parade in nearly a decade

Today on Good Things Utah, Nicea joined us live from The Happiest Place on Earth! Showcasing a brand new parade called ‘Magic Happens,’ she gave us a firsthand look at the awe-inspiring floats, costumes, and characters now dazzling guests for the first time!

Work began on the Magic Happens parade more than two years ago in a process that involved hundreds of painters, dancers, welders, and engineers and one really stressed-out art director.

The parade features several distinct “stories,” with a delightful mix of characters. Watch Moana ride the crest of a beautiful wave in her voyager canoe, followed by Coco’s guitar-strumming Miguel, who’s joined by his dog Danté and other fantastical spirit animals. Behold the enchanted forest from Frozen 2, as Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven pass by. Then prepare for the grandest finale of all as the parade commemorates memorable story moments from Sleeping Beauty and other Disney classics. It’s an incredible procession not to be missed! “Every seat is a great seat at Disneyland. Anywhere you view this parade you’ll see magic from the front to the back – everywhere,” says Amy, Chief Parade Production Manager at Disneyland.

The KTVX-KUCW’s Vacation to the Disneyland® Resort Sweepstakes will go live on abc4.com/contests on March 9th, so keep on the lookout!

This story contains sponsored content.