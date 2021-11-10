Disneyland on your mind? 2 ways to give the gift of a vacation

(Good Things Utah) – Who doesn’t want to travel for the holidays or give the gift of future travel?

This year, unwrap a vacation under the tree! Holidays at Disneyland Resort start November 12, 2021 – January 9, 2022! Believe in Holiday Magic Fireworks and “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade – the first parade back at Disneyland. See the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park or get on some of the renowned holiday rides like, “it’s a small world, Haunted Mansion, Luigi’sJoy to the Whirl, Mater’s Jingle Jamboree. See giant trees, decorations, munch on seasonal menu items, and more in both parks!

Give the gift of experiences over stuff and things – especially with potential shipping and supply delays. Early in the year is a great time to go since Holiday crowds are gone and you can enjoy reduced hotel rates, free night offers, free breakfast at select hotels, and more. You can experience classic Disney magic, plus new experiences like the Avengers Campus.

Visit Vacation Surprise for tons of free ideas on how to give the gift of a vacation.

Current Offers: Black Friday Deal

Adults at Kids’ Prices, the most popular offer ever is back- but only for Black Friday. You can get Adults at Kids’ Prices on 3-day or longer. Disneyland Resort tickets for travel through 2022. Kicks off November 10th.○ Get an Extra Day AND Night Free at the Disneyland Resort area when you book a 4-night/5-day vacation package.

Get Away Today only partners with the best hotels, and they’ve worked out some incredible deals just for you. Valid for travel now through 2022. Some of their most deluxe hotels are less than value hotels with these offers. Package prices are around $2,100 for a family of four at Radisson BLU.

Don’t wait! With Get Away Today, you’re never penalized for booking early. Visit getawaytoday.com or call 855-GET-AWAY.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.