Disneyland makes plans to baby step into reopening

Downeast believes jewelry is a key component of every woman’s style. It helps make you feel beautiful and confident but also empowered to make a positive change. Behind each piece in their jewelry collection is an opportunity to get involved in the community and make a difference—a difference in the lives of trafficking survivors. The Jewelry for a Cause Collection can make a difference in the life of a survivor of human trafficking.

Did you know that in North and South America, 80% of survivors are female and approximately one-third are children? Downeast and the Malouf Foundation are looking to help these survivors. One dollar of every jewelry purchase goes into the creation of aftercare centers throughout the country. This gives young survivors full access to all-encompassing healing programs and resources. These resources include medical care, therapy, education, and life skills training, legal assistance, and faith support groups.