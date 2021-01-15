Disneyland does away with it’s annual passholder program and the benefits of light therapy

On Good Things Utah this morning - ABC4 and Utah's CW30 proud to share a television special honoring the life of Martin Luther King Jr. coming up this Monday. Surae tells us where to watch and what we can expect.Plus, Barbie has added award-winning author, poet, and activist Dr. Maya Angelou to their "Inspiring Women" collection. We'll show you the new Barbie that was just released.And rapper Post Malone is…