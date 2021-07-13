Disney World makes a big change to it’s holiday lineup

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World is being replaced this holiday season, but don’t worry: a new celebration, Disney Very Merriest After Hours, will debut on Nov. 8 and run on select nights through Dec. 21. The Magic Kingdom celebration will offer four hours of holiday fun from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., though guests will be allowed into the park beginning at 7 p.m. The event will be ticketed separately just like Disney’s Halloween festivities, with tickets going on sale in August.
- Plus, the Olympics are less than two weeks away and it’s said that with age comes experience and wisdom, but at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, we’ll see that astonishing athleticism can be another hallmark, as proven by 57-year-old Phillip Dutton, Team USA’s oldest Olympian. And at the ripe old age of 24, MyKayla Skinner is the oldest woman to make a U.S. Olympic gymnastics team since 2004 — edging out four-time gold medalist all-star Simone Biles by a few months. But it’s not just those who are getting up in years who stand out among the world’s top athletes as singularly impressive. The youngest — like the U.S. swim team’s 15-year-old Katie Grimes — are also in a league of their own. We are introducing you to the youngest and oldest Olympians representing Team USA this summer!
- And Mattel is releasing a Naomi Osaka Barbie doll, just in time for the 2021 Olympics. The doll features the tennis great in clothing inspired by the Nike tennis outfit she wore at the 2020 Australian Open. In addition to the flared white skirt, pink and blue tank and matching spandex shorts, Osaka’s doll comes with a bright white tennis visor and her Yonex tennis racket and shoes. Available now as a pre-order for the month of August, the Osaka Barbie dolls are $30 on Amazon and Barbie.com.
- Finally, what is the perfect age to say “I do!” It is generally not the best idea to get married right out of high school or even college. Kelsey Torgerson, a licensed clinical social worker, tells Brides that people should generally wait until they are at least 25 to get married. Before age 25 the brain is not fully developed, so a person may not yet be totally sure what he or she wants in a partner. Waiting until at least 25 may also give a young couple time to experience challenges together that will shed light on whether they are compatible during both the good times and the bad.
- And at the end of the show, the two dog breeds that need their own space. Reagan tells us why these canines for the most part are definitely adorable, but not the type to snuggle. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.