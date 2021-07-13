Disney World makes a big change to it’s holiday lineup

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Democrats who hurriedly fled to Washington to block sweeping new election laws back home acknowledged Tuesday they can't stay away forever and urged Congress to act on voting rights, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott threatened them with arrest the moment they return.

As Democrats gathered at the U.S. Capitol, Republicans in the unusually skeletal Texas House of Representatives authorized finding and bringing back more than 50 lawmakers “under warrant of arrest if necessary." However, state troopers have no jurisdiction beyond Texas, making it unclear what if any actions would immediately be taken. A House Democrat who stayed behind said it was his understanding was that officers would search for his absent colleagues in Texas, even if it's known they're in Washington.