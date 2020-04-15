Disney sing along with Derek Hough

Derek Hough chatted with us live from his LA home today about a new one hour Disney family sing along happening this Thursday!

He tells us he’s making the most of quarantine, bonding with his girlfriend, and spending time dancing. As an entertainer, he hopes to spread joy, positivity, and entertainment to others during this time.

The Disney sing along Derek is part of is designed to bring magic into peoples homes. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Derek and his girlfriend will be performing “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast”. You’ll also see his sister Julianne, with moves they’ve created together virtually!

The Disney sing along special will raise money for Feed America. A star-studded hour of entertainment to delight the whole family, and all for a great cause. To watch and enjoy, tune in to ABC4 on Thursday at 7 pm MST!

See the performer lineup and learn more at https://abc.com/news/insider/watch-disney-family-singalong-on-abc-and-the-abc-app