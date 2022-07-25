GTU Host Deena Manzanares spoke with Timo Gorner, Vice President of Disney Institute and National Geographic Live virtually to talk about what Disney will be bringing to the Wasatch Front this week.

The Walt Disney Company has been creating magic and memories to several generations for nearly a century. Whether it be Disney Parks, classic Disney films or Disney cruise ships, the company has been providing memories for the masses. The Disney Institute focuses on the business behind the magic. “We look into some of the time tested operational principles, the insights, the methods, the practices, behind the magic and we share that we individual clients or entire organizations across the country [and] across the world.” said Gorner. The Disney Institute was usually held at Disneyland or Walt Disney World but for the first time ever, The Disney Institute will be held in five select cities across the US including Salt Lake City. The course offered is called “Disney’s approach to Business Excellence” that is a one day, eight hour course. Other stops on their tour will take place in Columbus, Ohio; Dallas, Tex.; Baltimore, Md. and Redwood City, Calif. The event will take place at the Cinemark In West Jordan at Jordan Landing on Tuesday, Jul. 26.

To sign up, visit disneyinstitute.com