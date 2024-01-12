Friday Flicks is here, and we’re chatting with our critic Val Cameron to see what we should watch this weekend. Check out her picks below, and be sure to follow along with her on www.whattoseewithval.com

“Soul” from Disney Pixar, PG, is now in theaters! This film came out on Disney+ during the pandemic. It tells the story of Joe, a middle school music teacher, who has wanted to be a professional Jazz musician his entire life. He is not sure he will ever get to live his passion. He finds that after experiencing some pretty weird and life changing events, that helping others find their passion may be what he was meant for.

Val tells us this a must-see on the big screen.

Grade A



“Echo” season 1, drama Disney+. The series Echo starts where the series Hawkeye leaves off. This talented Native American actor Alaqua Cox is deaf and also an amputee with a prosthetic leg. She is breaking so many barriers with one show, it’s pretty awesome to see. Her character is seeking revenge on her adoptive father Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) for the death of her biological father. You will see some of your other favorite Marvel characters in this action-packed series.

“Mean Girls”, is PG-13 and a musical comedy by Paramount Pictures. Grade: TBA, viewing it Saturday night.