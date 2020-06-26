Disney announces changes to Splash Mountain

Nine-year-old Berit Lockhart, and ten-year-old Samara Brewer from Mapleton, Utah will change the world in their own way someday! A photo snapped (not as a political statement by any means) caused pause for many with the inspiration of their friendship! A reminder of childhood innocence, the love and purity of these friends truly are our future. Their photo was even asked to be shared at an inclusion and diversity class at BYU!

These two neighbor girls quickly became friends a couple of years ago when the Brewers moved across the street. They both love gymnastics, making TikTok videos, hoverboards, rollerblading, and cycling. Berit is the Little Miss to Miss Utah, Dexonna Talbot, and competes with her dance team at Devotion Dance Academy and has been figure skating since age 4. Samara is fluent in German and comes from a family of eleven! Five of them are adopted.

Thank you, Berit and Samara for sharing your love and light with us today!