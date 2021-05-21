Disney+ announces another big movie sequel

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Hocus Pocus fans this announcement is for you. The Sanderson sisters are officially making a comeback! On Thursday, Disney+ confirmed that the anticipated sequel to the 1993 film Hocus Pocus will hit the streaming service in 2022, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprising their roles to “conjure up more chills, laughs and mayhem.” The film is set to begin production this fall, with Anne Fletcher directing.
- Plus, right here on ABC4 this afternoon, General Hospital is airing a special episode honoring the late actor John Reilly who played Sean Donely. Several fan favorites will return (Tristan Rogers as Robert, Kimberly McCullough as Robin, Kristina Wagner as Felicia as well as a surprise guest!) as well as his real-life daughter actress/TikTok star Caitlin Reilly in a special guest appearance.
- And it’s Friday, time to get comfortable! Though in the past sweat shorts were reserved for gym class and laundry days, the soaring popularity of loungewear this year has proven that outfits don’t have to be uncomfortable to be cute. Gone are the days of shimmying into denim cut-offs and lacing up overly-complicated strappy sundresses. This summer, it’s all about the effortless cool of sweat shorts. Surae has several styles that you can pick up this weekend.
- Finally, in a measure that will likely irk flyers, airlines could soon require plus-sized passengers to step on the scale – or provide their weight – before boarding the aircraft. The initiative, which was outlined in a recent Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) advisory, strives to provide new data on average passenger weights as the current numbers reportedly don’t reflect today’s sky-high obesity rates in the US. In turn, this would help ensure aircrafts, especially the small ones, don’t exceed their allowable weight limit, View From the Wing reported. To read the entire article, click here: https://nypost.com/2021/05/18/airlines-to-weigh-passengers-before-boarding-airplanes/ Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more on today’s GTU.
