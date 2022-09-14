- On Good Things Utah this morning – The D23 Expo brought plenty of news, including updates about the company’s updates for cruises. Disney Cruise Lines is adding a sixth ship to its fleet, which was announced at the D23 Expo on Sunday. The newest ship will be named Treasure, and the boat will be filled with Disney Characters on the hunt for an adventure. In fact, adventure is the overarching theme of the entire ship. “At the heart of every adventure, there’s a treasure, and we can’t wait for you to create memories aboard this spectacular ship,” Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro said in a press release. The design of the Grand Hall on the ship is inspired by Aladdin, and the atrium character statue is of Aladdin, Jasmine, and Magic Carpet. The ship will be ready in 2024, according to Disney. It will set sail after Disney Wish, which is scheduled to take to the seas in July 2023.
- And this is an interesting question: Imagine accruing and saving all your vacation days for something like an actual vacation, long weekend, or staycation at home. Everyone who works is entitled to time off from work to recharge, regroup, and have a reset so they can be a better and more productive worker. However, also imagine working at an office where a co-worker is pregnant. Imagine there is no paid maternity leave policy for your co-worker. Imagine all your other officemates pressuring you into “donating” your PTO to your pregnant co-worker. For more and more workers, this is becoming a reality. A woman posted on Reddit’s “Am I The A—Hole?” thread to get opinions on if it was OK for her to refuse to donate her earned time off to her pregnant co-worker after receiving backlash from others in the office. “I work as tech support in a telecom company,” she wrote on the thread, which now has over 6,000 upvotes and over 1,000 comments. “They don’t provide paid maternity leave but ‘fundraises’ whenever a pregnant women needs time off. We all get 2 weeks vacation 5 sick days and 3 PTO but my pregnant coworker used up some of it already.” Due to no maternity policy at the telecom company, the boss suggested that co-workers work together to donate some of their own PTO to their pregnant friend. However, for the woman asking Reddit for advice, she doesn’t have much vacation to give up and wants to save it for her own time.
- Plus, sometimes you have an idea so crazy that you convince yourself that it’s crazy enough to be brilliant. Before you know it you’re online at 2 a.m. ordering a ridiculous amount of supplies to start your innovative but half-baked new venture. If you’ve never experienced the late-night dopamine rush of planning out a side hustle bound to make you rich, have no fear, you can live vicariously through this TikTok user, Caden. According to Caden’s TikTok account, he decided to open a virtual pizza place by purchasing frozen pizzas from Walmart and reselling them on DoorDash. Keep in mind, this is TikTok, so this could totally be a massive prank, but Caden goes through all the motions to make it extremely convincing. His bold antics kind of make you wonder if what he’s claiming to do is even legal or able to be sanctioned by the health department. In his video he explains that he buys the frozen pizzas in bulk from his local Walmart before taking them home to cook them and package them in custom boxes. There’s even a short clip of him getting admonished for his proclivity to clear out the frozen pizzas. This could all be an elaborate ruse and if it is, you have to give him points for creativity and dedication!
- Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
Disney announces a new cruise ship and would you give your vacation days to a coworker?
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
