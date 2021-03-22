Dismantling fatphobia with a body acceptance coach

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Let’s say there’s a big promotion you’re thinking of applying for at work, or maybe there’s a summer destination you’ve put off for years because of your weight. Kelsie Jepsen, body acceptance coach and founder of EmBODY Love Workshop says stop letting fatphobia put your life on hold!

We chat about what led her to become a body acceptance coach, what people really mean when they say they want to lose weight, why dismantling fatphobia is important, and why dieting is at an all time high with post-pandemic life in sight.

To learn more a bout Kelsie’s next workshop, visit embodyloveworkshop.com and book a free discovery session with her. Email kelsie@embodyloveworkshop.com and follow on iG @iamkelsiejepsen and Facebook @embodyloveworkshop