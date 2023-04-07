SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Dishing with the dudes is back, so Roy Ross and Stuart Fedderson stuck around to talk about flirting while putting them to the test with nails and hair.

Flirting is just as important over the phone as it is in person. With texts to your partner, you need to make sure you are complimenting them and showing that you care. While it may take guys more effort to flirt over the phone, this gesture means the world to girls.

For in person flirting, asking questions is vital to show how you are interested in them. Even if you don’t know much about the subject at hand, just showing interest can help your flirting game. Compliments are also huge, and every girl loves when a guy notices that they changed up their appearance.

The hosts also put the guys to the test to see if they could braid hair and paint nails, so click on the video to see how they did!