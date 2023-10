SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — ABC kicked off it’s first season of the Golden Bachelor and it’s ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise, so we invited Alana Milne from Season 25 of the Bachelor and Season 7 of BIP, along with her boyfriend, Chris Conran, from Season 16 of the Bachelorette Season 16 and Season 7 of BIP to share their story and thoughts on the upcoming seasons.