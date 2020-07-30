Discussing John Lewis

Today in table talk we start off by addressing the funeral of John Lewis. We discuss his importance, his impact, and the coverage we’ve been glued to all morning.

Surae shares an article about taking time to care for yourself, and we discuss what self-care looks like for each of us.

Deena has good news about summertime sore-throats (chances are it’s not COVID-19). Also, are you afraid to be assertive? Here are three ways to make it a habit without coming across as mean.

And Regan demos a TikTok hack with sugar, grapes, and limes, that they tell us tastes like a healthy version of sour patch kids!