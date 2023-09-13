SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Teaching your kids about the wonders around them can be fun with educational toys. Kellie Hebert-Follin, Licensing Design Director at Melissa & Doug, joined us on the show to share about the company.

Melissa & Doug have teamed up with the National Park Foundation to create a new collection of nature-inspired toys. This collection, known as the National Park Foundation Collection, is designed to introduce kids to the beauty of our national parks, featuring landmarks and wildlife from places like Yellowstone and Arches.

These toys are meant for open-ended play at home, fostering a love for nature and adventure. In addition to the launch of this collection, Melissa & Doug are making a significant commitment to support the National Park Foundation’s mission of preserving and protecting our national parks over the next three years.

The collection, including puzzles, reusable stickers, and pretend play toys, is now available for purchase at Melissaanddoug.com and major retailers nationwide. Find more information on their website and social media platforms.

