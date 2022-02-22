Discover your career in STEM with a fun event for high school girls

The Women Council SheTech is the largest industry-led STEM program that inspires girls to get into STEM degrees and successful careers. President, Cydni Tetro, and SheTech student, Grace Mead, joined us on the show to inform viewers about SheTech Explorer Day happening in person on March 1.

This event will help high school girls see the opportunities available in tech and connect them to role models and mentors that will help them discover their future in STEM careers. There will be workshops, technology displays, and the opportunity to win prizes.

SheTech student, Grace Mead, shared that STEM is outpacing the economy by 300%, and many jobs are going unfilled. SheTech gives girls the tools to see if this would be a good fit for them. Mead wants to be a Biomedical Engineer and SheTech has given her the confidence to pursue this endeavor.

Watch the clip to see a science experiment the two performed live.

SheTech Explorer Day will be held at the Mountain America Expo in Sandy. Registration is free, and you can sign up at shetechexplorer.com.