PROVO, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — A night spent at the ice rink is the perfect way to challenge yourself and spend time with friends and family. Jacob Roberts, a seasoned speedskater and coach, is leading the charge to introduce newcomers to this dynamic sport. He was recently recognized as the USOPC Volunteer Coach of the Year, a prestigious award bestowed by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

With Roberts at the head, the Timpanogos Speedskating Club hopes to expand access to speedskating for youngsters. For Jacob, it’s not just about victories on the ice; it’s about fostering well-rounded and healthy individuals. He envisions a future where kids develop not only their athletic prowess but also their character, thriving as they navigate life’s twists and turns.

On August 8th, from 6:30 to 7:30pm, the Peaks Ice Arena in Provo, UT, will host an Open House that promises an unforgettable experience for aspiring speedskaters. Kids of all ages can step onto the ice and glide alongside elite athletes, including Olympians and members of the National Team.

Visit the official website at https://www.usspeedskating.org/ to learn more about the sport, the club’s mission, and how you can dive into the world of speedskating.