This Eagle Mountain Master Planned Community is a must see!

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Loving your home is important, but so is loving your neighborhood and community. The expert home builders at Ivory Homes know this to be true and are committed to building welcoming Master Planned Communities to fit your life, needs, and interests.

Master Planned Communities, like Overland in Eagle Mountain – our featured community here on GTU – incorporate so many wonderful neighborhood amenities. Overland features include a community clubhouse or “The Barn” which can be used for private or neighborhood gatherings and celebrations, a pool and open park areas.

Ivory Homes has 9 Master Planned Communities located between Davis and Utah Counties, featuring homes for everyone, from townhomes and smaller cottage homes, to larger Ivory Signature homes.

Ivory’s communities are focused on building neighborly community where people can come together to enjoy their community and neighbors. Ivory communities often host special events throughout the year – coming up next are various fall harvest and Halloween gatherings.

Ivory Homes has more than 40 model homes and 70 communities between Ogden and St. George.

Visit IvoryHomes.com for more information about this and other Ivory Homes Master Planned Communities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Ivory Homes.