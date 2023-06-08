Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Busy lifestyles often lead to poor nutrition and diet. To fuel our bodies more effectively, Registered Dietitian Trish Brimhall joined us in the kitchen to teach us smart and simple ways to maintain a nutritious diet when life keeps you on the move.

20% of meals are eaten in the car, with 31% of the foods we eat being processed. Because so much time is spent in the car with busy lifestyles, it’s important that we take the time to realize what foods we are consuming and how we can level up our nutrition to feel better physically and mentally. Trish Brimhall is an advocate for living a healthy lifestyle, and with her tips, she is setting you up for success to live a healthy, balanced life while on the go.

Some of her top nutrition tips for busy schedules include;

Drink lots of water; in fact, try making a car rule that water is the only beverage consumed inside the car

Focus on produce, protein, and fiber

Dried fruit and nuts are great things to keep on hand in a glove box for those emergency hunger moments

Get a breakfast with at least 3 food groups in before you hit the road

Pack produce, whole grain crackers, cereals, and bread

These thoughtful tips will help you feel and act like your best self! Find more nutritious tips from Trisha Brimhall by visiting https://www.nutritiousintent.com/. Follow her social media @nutritious_intent.