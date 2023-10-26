SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Being able to effectively communicate and maintain connection with others, is an important part of daily life. Relay Utah, a state program managed by the Public Service Commission, was created to help provide the hard of hearing, and deaf, in Utah with hearing assistive phones and technology for cell phones to help them communicate and regain their independence.

Utah is home to more than 600,000 individuals that are hard of hearing or deaf. That’s about 1 in 10 people who have some level of hearing loss.

As more people are canceling their landlines, Relay Utah’s cell phone amplifier is getting more popular. It connects via Bluetooth and you are able to use the amplifier to help with volume and tone control. There is also an amplified phone that slows down live speech. The problem can also be the tone – high, a child or femail, or low, a male. This phone allows you to adjust how the caller’s tone of voice sounds making it easier to understand the caller. It also has a flasher so you can see and hear the phone ring, it offers a loud and clear speakerphone, large high contrast keypad that is easy to see and press.

Relay Utah is free service. Hearing assistive phones are provided to any hard of hearing or deaf Utahn whose income qualifies. Most people who already qualify for public assistance programs are eligible. All the qualification information is on the Relay Utah website, RelayUtah.gov.

It’s important to know that Relay Utah doesn’t sell any products or services. If your income doesn’t qualify to receive a phone, Relay can provide you with information on possible options of obtaining a phone.

Visit Relay.Utah.gov for more information about the types of phones, communication tools and resources available.

Sponsored by Relay Utah.