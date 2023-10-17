ST. GEORGE, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Ovation Sienna Hills is an active adult lifestyle village promoting independence and health.

Being active and connected to the local community as well as family can promote quality of life and happiness. This can be defined by several crucial areas, including physical, intellectual, and emotional wellness; spirituality; social interactions; occupational opportunities; and the chance to explore the world around you.

Here are just a few of the many engaging amenities residents at Ovation Sienna Hills enjoy:

First-class concierge services

Zion Clubhouse

Pickleball court

Bow Wow Dog Park

Movie theater

Goods and Supplies convenience store

Fitness center featuring warm water pool and fitness classes

Nicea paid a visit to learn more about the residential options at Ovation Sienna Hills including the Villas. Enjoy the beauty of St. George from Ovation’s modern, open plan Villas. The Villas is a close-knit community of homes designed for security, privacy, comfort, and the chance to explore beautiful Southern Utah at your own pace. Secluded in its own private neighborhood, the Villas feature their own private pickleball court, clubhouse, and dog park.

Visit OvationSiennaHills.com for more information.

Sponsored by Ovation by Avamere.