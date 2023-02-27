SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Having confidence and staying fit is important at any age. Erica Tanner and Chelsey Curtis, co founders of Dirtylicious, joined us to talk about how they’re making fitness more fun.

Dirtylicious is a dance fitness class that is bringing back the feeling of being free and dancing. Many people used to dance when they were younger, and just because you’re an adult now doesn’t mean that you have to give up that part of your life.

During a Dirtylicious dance class, participants learn a 30-second dance routine, and leave feeling confident with more ability to dance. The class teaches many small details about dancing, and instructors break down each part of the dance you are learning.

Anyone is welcome to take part in the classes, and you don’t need any dance experience prior to be able to participate. These classes teach the importance of posture and stance, and most people find new confidence in themselves after taking the class.

You can find more information about where to take the Dirtylicious classes at dirtyliciousdancefitness.com, or can follow them on Instagram at @dirtyliciousdancefitness. As a gift to GTU viewers, Erica and Chelsey are letting anyone who goes to dirtyliciousdancefitness.com/opt-in to learn a whole Dirtylicious dance for free, so make sure you sign up before time runs out!