Dinnertime Breadsticks

Ingredients
- 10 cups flour
- 3 TBS instant yeast
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 TBS salt
- 4 cups water
- 1 Cup grated Parmesan (topping)
- 1 ½ TBS of Garlic Salt
Directions
- Put flour, yeast, sugar and salt in mixer. Turn mixer on. Add hot water. Mix for one min and add more water if needed. You want a slightly sticky dough
- Dough will resemble cookie dough in texture
- Mix on low for 5 mins
Baking
- Divide dough in half
- Roll into rectangle that is 14” wide. Dough about ¼ inch thick
- Cut into 1” strips
- Fold in half and twist
- Dip in melted butter
- Place on prepared pan
- Sprinkle liberally with parmesan garlic mixture
- Let rise for 20-25 mins
- Bake at 400 for 12-14 min
Find more recipes on Good Things Utah Recipes!
Go to DinnerTime Meals to learn more.