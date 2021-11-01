Dinnertime Breadsticks

Ingredients

  • 10 cups flour
  • 3 TBS instant yeast
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 1 TBS salt
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 Cup grated Parmesan (topping)
  • 1 ½ TBS of Garlic Salt

Directions

  1. Put flour, yeast, sugar and salt in mixer. Turn mixer on. Add hot water. Mix for one min and add more water if needed. You want a slightly sticky dough
  2. Dough will resemble cookie dough in texture
  3. Mix on low for 5 mins 

Baking

  1. Divide dough in half
  2. Roll into rectangle that is 14” wide. Dough about ¼ inch thick
  3. Cut into 1” strips
  4. Fold in half and twist
  5. Dip in melted butter
  6. Place on prepared pan
  7. Sprinkle liberally with parmesan garlic mixture
  8. Let rise for 20-25 mins
  9. Bake at 400 for 12-14 min

