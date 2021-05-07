Dim the lights with new movies for you to watch this weekend

Val Cameron joins us this week to discuss and rate new movies for us to check out this weekend.

Heart Of Africa 2: Companions – PG

This is the second to Heart of Africa that was released in 2020. It is a story of 2 missionary companions that are trying to build an orphanage in Africa. This movie is not necessarily a sequel to the first but essentially the same story but seen from the side of the American Missionary’s point of view. Gabriel is dealing with his past, understanding what it means to grow up in Africa and the prejudice that surrounds him. Val says, he is the highlight of this movie. Some of the other actors overact a little too much for my taste. It is interesting how different a story can be seen through someone else’s eyes. This movie premiered at the LDS film festival earlier in the year but because of the pandemic, it was kind of quiet. It is back and playing at one theater in Utah, Pleasant Grove Water Gardens Cinema 6 (an independent —912 W Garden Dr, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062). If you are into spiritual movies, you may like this one. It has a good message and I always enjoy supporting smaller films.

Grade: B-

Here Today – PG-13

Right off the bat when you say “Hey Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish are in a movie together” Val thought to herself, this is either going to be awful or genius. Two fun comedians from two different times in comedy together in a movie. Billy plays a veteran comedy writer and Haddish plays a singer. She wins a chance to have lunch with him and she doesn’t even know who he is. This lunch does not end up well. Now Val mentions that Billy Crustal Wrote, started in and directed this film. That is another cause for alarm. As you watch this film you can see that it tries to be warm and witty as the two characters start to form a bond together. It has a few moments. It is nice to see Tiffany Haddish in a different role and being more real with a little more depth, but all in all, it falls short for me. Throughout the entire movie, Val felt like something is missing. Two comedy greats in a so-so movie. This is defiantly a watch-at-home movie.

Grade: C

Wrath Of Man – R

It’s action time and when you get Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham together you know it’s going to be action-packed, bloody, and thoughtful. Wrath of Man has a lot of great stars riding along with Statham Andy Garcia, Jeffery Donovan, Josh Hartnett, and one of my new favorites, Scott Eastwood. Combined with a bunch of other guys you know from other movies you like but you don’t know the names of. Just like many Guy Ritchie movies the timeline in this jump back and forth from present to past. It’s not as bloody as others but the language is there and the cunning. He does keep you guessing. This movie gives me “Heat” vibes, the 1995 Heist movie with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Val Kilmer. What it is lacking is the good pacing of a successful Guy Ritchie movie like “Snatch” and his last movie “The Gentleman”. It moves a bit slow and it’s a little too long, but Val gives it a C+. Good movie to watch at home, not sure it’s worth masking up and heading to the theatre.

Grade: C+